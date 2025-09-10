US court rules Lisa Cook can stay Fed Guv while fighting Trump's firing bid

A federal court ruled Tuesday that embattled Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook can remain in her position while she fights President Donald Trump's efforts to fire her.

The ruling, which will almost certainly be appealed, is a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to assert more control over the traditionally independent Fed, which sets short-term interest rates to achieve its congressionally mandated goals of stable prices and maximum employment.

Congress has also sought to insulate the Fed from day-to-day politics.

Trump said he was firing Cook on August 25 over allegations raised by one of his appointees that she committed mortgage fraud related to two properties she purchased in 2021, before she joined the Fed.