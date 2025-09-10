Home / World News / US court rules Lisa Cook can stay Fed Guv while fighting Trump's firing bid

US court rules Lisa Cook can stay Fed Guv while fighting Trump's firing bid

Cook is accused of saying two properties were primary residences, which could have resulted in lower down payments and mortgage rates than if either was designated a second home or investment property

Lisa Cook, US Federal Reserve Governor, fired over Mortgage Fraud Allegations
Trump said he was firing Cook on August 25 over allegations raised by one of his appointees that she committed mortgage fraud related to two properties | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:26 AM IST
A federal court ruled Tuesday that embattled Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook can remain in her position while she fights President Donald Trump's efforts to fire her.

The ruling, which will almost certainly be appealed, is a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to assert more control over the traditionally independent Fed, which sets short-term interest rates to achieve its congressionally mandated goals of stable prices and maximum employment.

Congress has also sought to insulate the Fed from day-to-day politics.

Trump said he was firing Cook on August 25 over allegations raised by one of his appointees that she committed mortgage fraud related to two properties she purchased in 2021, before she joined the Fed.

Cook is accused of saying two properties were primary residences, which could have resulted in lower down payments and mortgage rates than if either was designated a second home or investment property.

Cook's lawyers argued that firing her was unlawful because presidents can only fire Fed governors for cause, which has typically meant inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance while in office.

They also said she was entitled to a hearing and a chance to respond to the charges before being fired, but was not provided either. Her lawsuit denied the charges but did not provide more details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpUS Federal ReserveDonald Trump administration

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

