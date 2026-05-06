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Trump says great progress in agreement with Iran, suspends Project Freedom

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran"

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US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 6:21 AM IST
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President Donald Trump has suspended "Project Freedom," to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran."  "Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpWest AsiaUS-Iran tensionsIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:21 AM IST

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