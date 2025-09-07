Trump says he had a good conversation with Kazak President Tokayev

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had a great conversation with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan.

Trump made the comment to reporters as he left the White House to attend the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, but did not elaborate on the substance of his talk with Tokayev.

"We had a great conversation," Trump said.

In a letter he wrote to Trump in July, Tokayev said he was prepared for a constructive dialogue on trade issues after the U.S. leader slapped fresh 25 per cent tariffs on goods originating from Kazakhstan, beginning last month.