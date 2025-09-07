Home / World News / Trump says he had a good conversation with Kazak President Tokayev

Trump says he had a good conversation with Kazak President Tokayev

Trump made the comment to reporters as he left the White House to attend the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, but did not elaborate on the substance of his talk with Tokayev

US President Donald Trump
The US and Kazakhstan, which borders Russia and China, formalized an "enhanced strategic partnership" agreement during Trump's first term in 2017 that emphasized security and trade cooperation. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had a great conversation with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan. 
Trump made the comment to reporters as he left the White House to attend the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, but did not elaborate on the substance of his talk with Tokayev. 
"We had a great conversation," Trump said. 
In a letter he wrote to Trump in July, Tokayev said he was prepared for a constructive dialogue on trade issues after the U.S. leader slapped fresh 25 per cent tariffs on goods originating from Kazakhstan, beginning last month. 
The US and Kazakhstan, which borders Russia and China, formalized an "enhanced strategic partnership" agreement during Trump's first term in 2017 that emphasized security and trade cooperation. 
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in 2024 amounted to $4.2 billion, which was 4 per cent higher than in 2023.
Kazakhstan's main export commodity to the U.S. is crude oil, which accounts for 56.2 per cent of total supplies, uranium - 16.4 per cent; silver - 12.2 per cent; ferroalloys - 9.5 per cent, tantalum and products made from it - 0.89 per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanctions on nations buying Russian oil can hurt Moscow economy: Bessent

Why France's financial woes are pushing its govt to the brink

Oli says 'nation first' amid social media ban protests in Nepal

S Korea to bring home 300 workers detained in Hyundai plant raid in Georgia

Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns following party's election loss

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited States

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story