Home / World News / Trump says he'll host next year's G20 summit at his Doral resort in Florida

Trump says he'll host next year's G20 summit at his Doral resort in Florida

In his first term, Trump tried to host a separate global summit at the club, located in Doral, but backed down after criticism from his own party about the propriety of doing so

US President Donald Trump
Well, I think everybody wants it there, Trump said Friday when asked if the global summit would be at his golf club and spa | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Friday said the US will host next year's Group of 20 summit at his golf club in southern Florida.

In his first term, Trump tried to host a separate global summit at the club, located in Doral, but backed down after criticism from his own party about the propriety of doing so.

Well, I think everybody wants it there, Trump said Friday when asked if the global summit would be at his golf club and spa.

He had previously announced that it would be in the city of Miami.

Trump said the organisers had requested the summit be at his personal club.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lammy appointed UK Dy PM as Starmer reshuffles Cabinet after Rayner's exit

Warner Bros sues Midjourney for AI images of Superman, Bugs Bunny

S&P 500, Nasdaq reach record highs after weak US jobs data; Broadcom surges

Trump signs order on US-Japan trade deal, applies 15% baseline tariff

US employers add only 22,000 jobs in August amid policy uncertainty

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationG20 summitG20 meetingFlorida

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story