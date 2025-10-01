Home / World News / Trump signs executive order to accelerate pediatric cancer research

Trump signs executive order to accelerate pediatric cancer research

Trump stated that in 2019, he launched the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative and has now doubled the investment in the sector

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump on Tuesday (local time) signed an executive order to accelerate pediatric cancer research | Photo: Reuters
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) signed an executive order to accelerate pediatric cancer research and harness the extraordinary potential of Artificial Intelligence to fight the disease.

"I'm thrilled to sign a very historic Executive Order to massively accelerate pediatric cancer research and harness the extraordinary potential of Artificial Intelligence to fight this terrible disease," Donald Trump told reporters at White House.

Trump stated that in 2019, he launched the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative and has now doubled the investment in the sector.

"In 2019, I was proud to launch the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative... and today, in line with recommendations made by Robert F Kennedy Jr and the MAHA Commission, we're doubling that investment... I'm also directing the federal government to fully utilise Artificial Intelligence to supercharge pediatric cancer research," Trump said.

Meanwhile, US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr considered the executive order to "unlock cures" and empower families"

"This Executive Order is about action, unlocking cures, empowering families, and giving every child the chance to grow up healthy and strong," Kennedy said.

According to the World Health Organisation, every year around 4 lakh children and adolescents aged between 0 and 19 develop cancer, out of which the most common types are leukaemias, brain tumours, lymphomas, and solid tumours such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumour.

In the high-income countries, where comprehensive services are generally accessible, more than 80% of children with cancer are cured. In low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), less than 30% are cured.

Avoidable deaths from childhood cancers in LMICs result from lack of diagnosis, misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, obstacles to accessing care, abandonment of treatment, death from toxicity and relapse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

91 students remain buried 2 days after school collapse in Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

Strong earthquake kills 20 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

Boeing begins early development of new aircraft to replace 737 MAX jets

Trump sets new tariffs on lumber, wood products in bid to boost US industry

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationcancer

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story