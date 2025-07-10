Trump slaps 50% tariff on Brazil over Bolsonaro 'witch hunt' trial

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on all Brazilian imports, citing what he described as a politically motivated “witch hunt” against former president Jair Bolsonaro. The move, announced through a confrontational letter to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, marks a direct intervention in Brazil’s internal judicial affairs and has escalated tensions between the two nations.

Trump accused the Lula government of persecuting Bolsonaro and violating free speech. “Due in part to Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans,” he wrote on Truth Social, “I will be charging Brazil an extra 50 per cent tax on any goods it exports to the US.”

What will the new tariff on Brazil cover? The 50 per cent tariff will apply to all Brazilian exports and is scheduled to take effect from August 1. Trump hinted at further economic measures and said the current rate was “far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have.” How has Brazil responded to Trump’s tariff? President Lula swiftly rejected Trump’s claims and accused him of overreach. “Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage,” Lula said, calling the move “abuse.” Brasília summoned US Ambassador Gabriel Escobar twice on Wednesday and announced reciprocal trade measures under Brazil’s Economic Reciprocity Law.

What is the Bolsonaro trial about? Bolsonaro lost the October 2022 election to Lula by a narrow margin and refused to concede. His supporters stormed key government buildings in January 2023 in an alleged coup attempt. Prosecutors allege Bolsonaro conspired to invoke a “state of siege,” plotted arrests of top judges, and discussed poisoning Lula. He and 33 others were indicted in February 2025 and are currently on trial before Brazil’s Supreme Court. What has Bolsonaro said about the charges? Bolsonaro maintains his innocence. On Wednesday, he posted, “Jair Bolsonaro is persecuted because he remains alive in the popular consciousness… That’s why they try to annihilate him politically, morally, and judicially.”

Trump, drawing parallels with his own legal troubles, reposted Bolsonaro’s statement and added, “Leave the Great Former President of Brazil alone. WITCH HUNT!!!” Does the US really have a trade deficit with Brazil? Trump claimed the US–Brazil trade relationship is “very unfair,” but data suggests otherwise. According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, the US ran a $7.4 billion trade surplus with Brazil in 2024, exporting $49.7 billion and importing $42.3 billion. Why is Trump probing Brazil’s digital policies? Trump’s letter also accused Brazil of censoring US tech platforms. He ordered a new trade investigation into Brazil’s digital regulations, citing court rulings that allegedly affect US-based media companies.