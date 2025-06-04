Home / World News / Trump tax bill to add $2.42 trn to US deficit: Congressional Budget Office

Trump tax bill to add $2.42 trn to US deficit: Congressional Budget Office

House Republicans narrowly passed the bill last month, and it now faces opposition in the Senate, where multiple lawmakers have expressed varying demands for changes

Donald Trump
Trump administration officials have repeatedly dismissed CBO projections as inaccurate. | File Photo
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The House-passed version of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill would add $2.42 trillion to US budget deficits over the next decade, according to a new estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
 
The CBO’s calculation, released Wednesday in its so-called scoring of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” reflects a $3.67 trillion decrease in expected revenues and a $1.25 trillion decline in spending over the decade through 2034, relative to baseline projections.
 
Prospects for an even more dire US fiscal trajectory threaten to stoke concerns about the bill among GOP fiscal hawks. Trump ally Elon Musk on Tuesday blasted the package as a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”
 
House Republicans narrowly passed the bill last month, and it now faces opposition in the Senate, where multiple lawmakers have expressed varying demands for changes. Trump is expected to meet with Senate Finance Committee Republicans Wednesday to discuss the bill.
 
Trump administration officials have repeatedly dismissed CBO projections as inaccurate, saying they fail to account for the uplift to economic growth that the tax cuts, along with tariff hikes and deregulation, will provide. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last month, “I’m not worried about the US debt dynamics,” because a swelling GDP will ease the burden. He also predicted “north of 3%” growth by this time next year.

Timing for passage

The CBO’s $2.42 trillion deficit-increase estimate doesn’t incorporate any so-called dynamic effects from changes in economic growth or other indicators resulting from the new tax and spending measures.
 
Bessent has called on lawmakers to pass the bill, which includes an increase in the statutory debt limit, by mid-July. The Treasury has been using special accounting maneuvers to keep within the debt ceiling since the start of the year, and has warned it could exhaust its capacity in August.
 
Fiscal conservatives have demanded the measure do more for deficit reduction. But other GOP members have demanded that temporary tax cuts in the bill be made permanent — which would further dampen revenues. The CBO score will also be reviewed by the Senate’s rules-keeper who could determine whether provisions comply with the chamber’s requirements.
 
The bill encompasses much of Trump’s economic agenda. It would make permanent his 2017 income-tax cuts, and provide new benefits promised on the campaign trail — including eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay through 2028. It also raises the cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes to $40,000 from $10,000. 
 
The bill has various federal spending cuts, including to clean-energy credits, and features new work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries and new guidelines for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Some of those cuts also face opposition among Senate Republicans.
 
Wednesday’s CBO release indicated that measures in the existing bill could leave 10.9 million people without health insurance in 2034. That includes 1.4 million without verified citizenship, nationality or satisfactory immigration status who would no longer be covered in state-only funded programs.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China slams Macron for Taiwan remarks, opposes Nato role in Asia-Pacific

Putin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Call for Direct Leaders Meeting

Ukraine urges air defence aid as West meets without Pentagon chief present

Russia has lost over 1 million troops in Ukraine war, CSIS report estimates

World Environment Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance & host

Topics :Donald TrumpElon MuskUS BudgetUS Senate

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story