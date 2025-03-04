Trump threatens to cut federal funding over 'illegal protests' in schools

US President Donald Trump has warned that federal funding will be withdrawn from schools, colleges, and universities that permit “illegal protests”. The statement, made on his Truth Social platform, is the latest in a series of threats to cut financial support to educational institutions over issues such as race and gender studies, transgender participation in sports, and Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” Trump wrote. He further warned that “agitators” would face imprisonment or deportation, while American students involved could face permanent expulsion or arrest, depending on the severity of the offence.

Crackdown on 'anti-semitism' in universities

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to overhaul the US education system, including defunding the Department of Education and shifting control over curricula to individual states. His latest remarks follow a wave of student-led demonstrations on university campuses, particularly protests against Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which have sparked accusations of anti-Semitism.

The US government recently announced that it was reviewing over $50 million in federal contracts with Columbia University amid concerns that the institution failed to protect Jewish students. The Ivy League university has been at the centre of controversy, with congressional hearings questioning whether sufficient measures were in place to ensure student safety.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon stated that a task force established by Trump last month is assessing federal grants to Columbia as part of broader efforts to address alleged anti-Semitism in schools. She said that institutions receiving government funding have a duty to safeguard all students, adding that Columbia’s handling of the issue raises “very serious questions” about its continued eligibility for federal support.