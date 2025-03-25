Home / World News / Trump to name acting CDC Director Susan Monarez for the job: WH official

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump abruptly withdrew the nomination of his first pick, David Weldon, earlier this month | Photo: Reuters
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
US President Donald Trump will nominate Dr Susan Monarez, the acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to the job, a White House official confirmed Monday.

Trump abruptly withdrew the nomination of his first pick, David Weldon, earlier this month.

Monarez has been serving as the CDC's acting director since January. She came from an outside federal government agency, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

Earlier this month, the White House withdrew the nomination of Weldon, a former Florida Congressman, to lead the CDC.

Weldon told the media his nomination was withdrawn because "there were not enough votes to get me confirmed".

Weldon was closely aligned with Robert F Kennedy Jr, the US health secretary who for years has been one of the nation's leading anti-vaccine activists.

The CDC is based in Atlanta and has a $9.2 billion core budget. It was created nearly 80 years ago to prevent the spread of malaria in the US.

Its mission was later expanded, and it gradually became a global leader on infectious and chronic diseases and a go-to source of health information.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

