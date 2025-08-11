Home / World News / Trump urges China to quadruple soybean buys amid tariff truce talks

Trump urges China to quadruple soybean buys amid tariff truce talks

In a late night post on Truth Social, Trump said China was worried about a shortage of soybeans and he hoped it would quickly quadruple its soybean orders from the US

Donald Trump, Trump
"Rapid service will be provided. Thank you President XI," Trump said in his post. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged China to quadruple its soybean purchases ahead of a key tariff truce deadline, sending Chicago soybean prices higher, though analysts were quick to question the feasibility of any such deal. 
In a late night post on Truth Social, Trump said China was worried about a shortage of soybeans and he hoped it would quickly quadruple its soybean orders from the US. 
"Rapid service will be provided. Thank you President XI," Trump said in his post. 
The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) jumped 2.38 per cent to $10.11 a bushel at 0637 GMT on Monday after Trump's post. The contract was steady earlier. 
China, the world's largest soybean buyer, imported roughly 105 million metric tons last year, just under a quarter coming from the US and most of the remainder from Brazil. 
Quadrupling shipments would require China to import the bulk of its soybeans from the US 
"It's highly unlikely that China would ever buy four times its usual volume of soybeans from the US," said Johnny Xiang, founder of Beijing-based AgRadar Consulting. 
A tariff truce between Beijing and Washington is set to expire on August 12, but the Trump administration has hinted that the deadline may be extended. It is unclear if securing China's agreement to buy more US soybeans is a condition for extending the truce as Trump looks to reduce China's trade surplus with the US 
China's soymeal futures fell 0.65 per cent to 3,068 yuan per metric ton on expectations US imports could increase supply.
China's Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
Under the Phase One trade deal signed during Trump's first term, China agreed to boost purchases of US agricultural products, including soybeans. However, Beijing fell far short of meeting those targets. 
This year, amid Washington Beijing trade tensions, it has yet to buy any fourth quarter US beans, fuelling concerns as the US harvest export season approaches. 
"On Beijing's side, there have been quite a few signals that China is prepared to forego US soybeans altogether this year, including booking those test cargoes of soymeal from Argentina," said Even Rogers Pay, an agricultural analyst at Trivium China. 
Reuters previously reported that Chinese feedmakers have purchased three Argentine soymeal cargoes as they aim to secure cheaper South American supplies amid concerns about a possible soybean supply disruption in the fourth quarter. 
US soybean industry has been seeking alternative buyers, but no other country matches China's scale. Last year, China imported 22.13 million tons of soybeans from the US, and 74.65 million tons from Brazil.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lithium stocks rally as CATL mine halt raises prospects of tighter supply

IDF attack kills 5 journalists in Gaza tent; Israel alleges Hamas link

Blast at US Steel plant in Pennsylvania leaves people trapped under rubble

Philippines to be involved in war over Taiwan, despite PRC protests: Marcos

Several missing after heavy rains in southern Japan cause floods, mudslides

Topics :Donald TrumpChina US tradeChinaUnited Statestariffs

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story