Trump urges Republicans to be smart against Senate Democrats' delay tactics

Trump urges Republicans to be smart against Senate Democrats' delay tactics

Musk and Ramaswamy, both foreign-origin leaders heading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have reignited the debate over H-1B visas

President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
Jan 01 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
US President-Elect Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Senate Democrats of attempting to delay the confirmation process of Republican nominees, urging his party to be "smart" and "tough" in countering their efforts.

In a post on X, he said, "We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees. They will try all sorts of tricks starting very soon. Republicans must not allow them to do that. We have a Country to run, and many big problems to solve, mostly created by Democrats. REPUBLICANS, BE SMART AND TOUGH!!!"

In another development, a significant divide emerged within Trump's MAGA team, as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy--who both advocated for expanding the visa program for 'highly skilled workers'--faced heavy backlash from within President-elect Trump's base, CNN reported.

Musk and Ramaswamy, both foreign-origin leaders heading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have reignited the debate over H-1B visas, revealing a divide on immigration policy as Trump prepares to take office.

In a series of posts on X, Musk stressed the importance of attracting top engineering talent to maintain America's technological edge. "The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low," Musk wrote.

"Think of this like a pro sports team: If you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be. That enables the whole TEAM to win," he added.

Musk further elaborated, stating, "I am referring to bringing in via legal immigration the top ~0.1 percent of engineering talent as being essential for America to keep winning."

 

"Thinking of America as a pro sports team that has been winning for a long time and wants to keep winning is the right mental construct," Musk said.

Jan 01 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

