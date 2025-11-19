Home / World News / Trump urges US Congress to block state AI rules, warns it risks innovation

Trump urges US Congress to block state AI rules, warns it risks innovation

In a post on his Truth Social network Tuesday, the president urged lawmakers to act quickly, and floated the idea of including an AI measure as part of upcoming defense policy legislation

Photo: Reuters
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
By Kate Sullivan
 
President Donald Trump called on Congress to pass a federal standard governing oversight of artificial intelligence and warned that varied regulation at the state level risked slowing the development of an emerging technology that’s critical to the US economy.
 
In a post on his Truth Social network Tuesday, the president urged lawmakers to act quickly, and floated the idea of including an AI measure as part of upcoming defense policy legislation.
 
“Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the “HOTTEST” in the World — But overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Growth Engine,’ Trump said in a social media post, advocating for “one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes.”
 
Trump said the moratorium could also be passed as a separate bill.
 
“If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race,” Trump said.
 
Members of the White House administration have been making a push for federal preemption in the past several weeks directly with members of Congress, according to people familiar with the matter. Leading AI companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic have been supportive of a federal framework for AI regulation over state legislation in the past.
 
Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang has made a similar argument publicly, saying that China’s streamlined regulation gives Beijing an advantage over the US in the global AI race. On Tuesday, Trump insisted during an appearance with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that the US was still “leading by a lot” in the competition.
 
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, told Punchbowl News earlier this week that Republican leaders were “looking at” adding the language into the National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation, which sets the Pentagon’s budget and expenditures, often becomes a vehicle for other policy measures.
 
The Senate blocked an attempt to include the measure in a July budget bill, with opponents saying it could thwart attempts to implement child safety and copyright controls on the emerging technology. California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed a bill earlier this year requiring large AI developers to disclose security protocols.
 
Several proposals are currently being discussed, according to people familiar with the matter, some of which would offer AI companies exemption from state regulation on AI if they agree to federal standards in other areas such as child safety.

Topics: Donald Trump, Artificial intelligence, Trump administration, AI technology

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

