Trump says 'anything less' than US control of Greenland is 'unacceptable'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that American control of Greenland was “essential” for national security, even as leaders of the Arctic territory and Denmark publicly rejected his demand.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security.”

He argued that American control of the island was necessary to counter the influence of Russia and China and to support the construction of his proposed “Golden Dome” air defence system.

“If we don’t, Russia or China will, and that is not going to happen!” the president of the United States said in his post.

“Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent — not even close. They know that, and so do I,” Trump said. “NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote, adding, “Anything less than that is unacceptable.” Russia and China cited in follow-up post In a subsequent post, Trump referred to reports that Denmark’s intelligence agencies had warned of Russian and Chinese influence in Greenland, which lies in a strategically important part of the Arctic.

Trump used those assessments to reinforce his case for taking control of the territory. “NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won’t do it! Only the USA can!!!” he wrote. Greenland and Denmark reject US pressure Speaking at a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that if the self-governing territory had to choose between the United States and Denmark, “we choose Denmark”. Standing alongside him, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it had not been easy to resist what she described as “completely unacceptable pressure” from Denmark’s closest ally.