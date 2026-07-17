Trump says US election system is 'broken' and vulnerable to compromise

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) alleged that America's election system remains dangerously vulnerable to hacking, manipulation and voter fraud, arguing that it falls catastrophically short of the security standards Americans deserve. Renewing his long-disputed claims surrounding the 2020 election, Trump warned that without major reforms, November's midterm elections could be vulnerable to being rigged and stolen.

Speaking from the East Room of the White House, Trump announced the release of newly declassified intelligence documents that he said exposed vulnerabilities in US election infrastructure. The documents, according to Trump, include intelligence assessments on foreign efforts to acquire US voter data, alleged voter registration irregularities and security concerns surrounding electronic voting systems.

"Our purpose in disclosing this information is not to weaken confidence in elections, but to earn that confidence by confronting vulnerabilities and correcting them very, very quickly," said Trump. What did Trump claim about US elections? Trump began his address by describing the current US voting system as not defensible, arguing that no country can be great without fair and honest elections. He said Americans should be assured that their elections are free from cheating and foreign interference, adding that the existing system falls well short of that standard. He alleged that hundreds of millions of American voter records have ended up in the hands of foreign governments and argued that electronic voting machines and ballot-counting systems remain exposed to hacking and manipulation. Trump further claimed that hundreds of thousands of non-citizens and deceased individuals remain on voter rolls, while elections continue to be conducted without voter identification or proof-of-citizenship requirements in some jurisdictions.

Calling for sweeping restrictions on mail-in voting, Trump said that current safeguards make electoral fraud easier and said evidence of election-related irregularities had been deliberately suppressed. Who does Trump say poses a threat to US election security? A significant portion of Trump's speech focused on newly declassified intelligence assessments spanning January 2020 to June 2026, which he said demonstrate that US authorities have long been aware of vulnerabilities within the country's election infrastructure. Quoting a US Intelligence Community assessment, Trump said adversaries, including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, along with non-state actors, possess the technical capability to compromise US election infrastructure.

"We assess that centralised election-related data repositories, such as voter registration databases, pollbooks, and official election websites, are most vulnerable to exploitation, and adversaries could use access to these systems to disrupt election processes," he quoted from the assessment. Trump described the findings as a cyber threat aimed at the very heart of our democracy. He also claimed the newly released documents include intelligence reporting on an alleged Venezuelan plot to digitally manipulate election results. Trump renews criticism of mail-in voting Trump used the address to renew his criticism of mail-in voting, reiterating his longstanding opposition to the practice. He argued that the widespread use of mail ballots, coupled with weaknesses in voter verification systems, increases the risk of electoral fraud.