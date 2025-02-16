Trump vows to back Israel's decision as Hamas fails to release all hostages

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Israel must decide "what they will do about the 12 o'clock" deadline after Hamas failed to release all hostages. He vowed to "back" Israel in whatever decision they made.

In a statement shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump noted that Hamas has released three hostages, including a US citizen and added that they appear to be in good shape.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Hamas has just released three Hostages from GAZA, including an American Citizen. They seem to be in good shape! This differs from their statement last week that they would not release any Hostages. Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O'CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!"

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced the return of three hostages--Sagui Dekel-Chen, Sasha Troufanov and Iair Horn-- after 498 days in captivity. The three hostages were reunited with their families in Israel. The three hostages were released as part of the sixth hostage prisoner exchange under the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas

Russian-Israeli citizen Sasha Troufanov (29) was taken hostage along with three members of his family -- grandmother Irena Tati, mother Yelena (Lena) and his girlfriend Sapir Cohen from their home in the Gaza border community, The Times of Israel reported. His father Vitaly Troufanov was killed during the Hamas attack. The three women were released by Hamas in November 2023 as part of a weeklong ceasefire agreement.

US-Israeli citizen Sagui Dekel Chen (36) saw Hamas terrorists entering Nir Oz and was among the first to raise the alarm. According to Chen's father Jonathan Dekel-Chen, he was last heard at 9:30 am (local time) on October 7, 2023.

Also Read

Argentinian-Israel citizen Horn (46) was kidnapped from his home on October 7, 2023, as Hamas terrorists entered the kibbutz, killing or kidnapping a quarter of the southern community's residents, according to The Times of Israel report.

Earlier this week, Trump said that "let hell break out" if Hamas does not release all hostages by 12 o' Clock on Saturday. After signing executive orders on February 10, Trump said, "As far as I'm concerned if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock - I think it's an appropriate time - I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out," CNN reported.

He stated, "I'd say they ought to be returned by 12 o'clock on Saturday, and if they're not returned - all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two. Saturday at 12 o'clock, and after that, I would say, all hell is going to break out."

When asked what "all hell" might entail in Gaza, the US President stated, "You'll find out, and they'll find out -- Hamas will find out what I mean," according to CNN report.

He further said, "I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it, but from myself, Saturday at 12 o'clock, and if they're not - they're not here, all hell is going to break out."

Earlier this week, Hamas threatened to delay the next hostage release scheduled for Saturday. In addition, Hamas accused Israel of failing to meet its aid obligations under the ceasefire agreement. Israel denied the accusation and threatened to resume war with Hamas.