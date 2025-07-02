Trump vows to 'save' NYC from Mamdani, calls him 'Communist Lunatic'

US President Donald Trump has said that he will save the New York City from "Communist lunatic" Indian-origin mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, he wrote, "As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it “Hot” and “Great” again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!"

This comes hours after Mamdani refused to be "intimidated" by Trump. He issued a statement on Tuesday saying, "The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorise our city," Mamdani said.

"His statements don't just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadow: if you speak up, they will come for you," he added. This is not the first time Trump has taken a shot at Mamdani. Last week, the US President called New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani “a communist,” and said the Big Apple will become “a communistic city” if he is elected mayor in November. “I can’t believe that’s happening,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “That’s a terrible thing for our country, by the way.”