Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump vows to 'save' NYC from Mamdani, calls him 'Communist Lunatic'

Trump vows to 'save' NYC from Mamdani, calls him 'Communist Lunatic'

Trump said, "I'm not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I'll save New York City, and make it "Hot" and "Great" again"

US President Donald Trump

The statement comes hours after Mamdani refused to be "intimidated" by Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has said that he will save the New York City from "Communist lunatic" Indian-origin mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, he wrote, "As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it “Hot” and “Great” again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!"
 
This comes hours after Mamdani refused to be "intimidated" by Trump. He issued a statement on Tuesday saying, "The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorise our city," Mamdani said.
 
 
"His statements don't just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadow: if you speak up, they will come for you," he added.
 
This is not the first time Trump has taken a shot at Mamdani. Last week, the US President called New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani “a communist,” and said the Big Apple will become “a communistic city” if he is elected mayor in November. “I can’t believe that’s happening,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “That’s a terrible thing for our country, by the way.”
 
Trump’s came after Mamdani — who is a democratic socialist, not a communist — scored a stunning victory over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the first round of the city’s Democratic mayoral primary.
 

More From This Section

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran's President orders halt to cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA

US President Donald Trump

Trump's tariffs may cost US employers $82.3 bn, hit retail hard: Analysis

Donald Trump,Trump

Paramount settles with Trump for $16 mn over 60 Minutes interview edits

Donald Trump, Situation room

India, China to face 500% US tariff? Trump backs Russia sanctions bill

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 6 mths in jail in contempt case

Topics : Donald Trump US President New York City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon