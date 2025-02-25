Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump wants Keystone XL Pipeline built, pledges easy regulatory approvals

The pipeline was first proposed in 2008 to bring oil from Canada's Western tar sands to US refiners and was halted in 2021 by then-owner TC Energy Corp after Biden revoked a key permit

President Donald Trump | (Photo: PTI)
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
Republican US President Donald Trump said on Monday he wanted the Keystone XL Pipeline built and pledged easy regulatory approvals for the project, which was opposed for years by environmentalists before its permit was revoked by the Biden administration. 
The pipeline was first proposed in 2008 to bring oil from Canada's Western tar sands to US refiners and was halted in 2021 by then-owner TC Energy Corp after former Democratic President Joe Biden revoked a key permit needed for a US stretch of the project. 
In a social media post on Monday, Trump urged the company that was building the pipeline to "come back to America," saying his administration would offer easy approvals and an almost immediate start. 
"The Trump Administration is very different (from the Biden administration) - Easy approvals, almost immediate start! If not them, perhaps another Pipeline Company. We want the Keystone XL Pipeline built," Trump said in the post. 
Trump's post did not name a company and only referred to the one that was building the pipeline earlier. 
TC Energy spun off its oil pipeline business in October last year into a new company named South Bow Energy. 

Opponents of that pipeline had fought its construction for years, saying it was unnecessary and would hamper the US
transition to cleaner fuels. 
The Keystone XL pipeline was expected to carry 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude to Nebraska, but the project was delayed due to opposition from US landowners, Native American tribes and environmentalists. 
Trump had approved a permit for the line in 2017, but it continued to face legal challenges that hampered construction. 
Biden had committed to canceling the project during his 2020 campaign and revoked the permit soon after taking office in 2021. 
First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

