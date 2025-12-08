Home / World News / Trump warns Netflix-Warner deal could pose major antitrust 'problem'

Trump warns Netflix-Warner deal could pose major antitrust 'problem'

Netflix has "a very big market share, and when they have Warner Bros, you know, that share goes up a lot," the president said, adding that he will be personally involved in the decision-making process

Donald and Melania Trump at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 7
Donald and Melania Trump at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 7 | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Hadriana Lowenkron and Se Young Lee
 
President Donald Trump raised potential antitrust concerns for Netflix Inc.’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., noting that the market share of the combined entity may pose problems.   
“Well, that’s got to go through a process, and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said Sunday when asked about the deal as he arrived at the Kennedy Center for an event, confirming that he met Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently and complimenting the streaming company. “But it is a big market share. It could be a problem.” 
 
Netflix has “a very big market share, and when they have Warner Brothers, you know, that share goes up a lot,” the president said, adding that he will be personally involved in the decision-making process.  
The $72 billion deal would combine the world’s No. 1 streaming player with the No. 4 service HBO Max, which has raised red flags from antitrust regulators. The Justice Department’s antitrust division, which would review the transaction in the US, could argue that the deal is illegal because the combined market share would put Netflix well over a 30% threshold.
 
Netflix is expected to argue that other services such as Google’s YouTube and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok should be included in any analysis of the market, which would dramatically shrink the platform’s perceived market dominance.
 
Netflix’s Sarandos met with Trump at the White House recently to lobby for the acquisition, Bloomberg reported earlier. Netflix wasn’t any kind of all-powerful monopoly, the executive argued at that time, and had suffered its own subscriber losses a couple of years earlier, according to people familiar with the matter. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What Malaysia needs to get right as search for missing MH370 begins again?

Mamdani tells immigrants in NYC about their right not to comply with ICE

As sea drones push Russia back, Ukraine plans more advanced attacks

Russian strikes kill 4 in Ukraine as Kremlin praises US security strategy

Air ambulance for B'desh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia to land in Dhaka on Tuesday

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationNetflixWarner BrosUS Antitrust

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story