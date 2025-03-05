Trump receives 'important letter' from Zelenskyy days after tense exchange

In a speech to the US Congress on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine is ready for peace, citing a letter from Zelenskyy, adding that he was “working tirelessly to end the savage conflict” in Ukraine.

Trump said he received an “important letter” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that said: “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.”

“Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict, with no end in sight,” Trump said. “The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense, with no security, with no anything,” he added.

Thump said he appreciated that Zelenskyy has sent this letter. “I just got it a little while ago. Simultaneously we’ve had serious discussions with Russia. Then I’ve received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn’t that be beautiful? Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” the US President asked in his usual demeanour.

Zelenskyy after Trump meeting

In a live-broadcast meeting on Friday (Feb 28), Trump criticised Zelenskyy for lacking gratitude toward USAID, disrespecting his country, and endangering global stability by risking World War III — raising doubts about Washington’s continued support for Ukraine in its three-year war with Russia.

Zelenskyy later spoke about his meeting with Trump at the White House, mentioning it “did not go the way it was supposed to” and called it “regrettable”. He said Ukraine is ready to negotiate to end the war. “I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

In his statement, Zelenskyy said, “It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

He stressed Ukraine’s desire for peace. “None of us wants an endless war,” he said. “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

Ukraine is ready to sign minerals deal

Zelenskyy also mentioned a minerals deal that was supposed to be signed on Friday but was delayed. "Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively,” he said.