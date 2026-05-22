Two Indian mountaineers die while descending from Mount Everest summit
The climbers have been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are
The climbers have been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are
Two Indian mountaineers who summited Everest have died while descending, an official said on Friday.
The climbers have been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are. It appears that Are summited on Wednesday and Tiwari on Thursday around 5.30 pm, said Rishi Bhandari, secretary general of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal.
The guides "worked really hard" but were not able to save them, he told PTI.
Are died on Thursday and it is not clear when Tiwari passed away.
Further details are awaited.
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 12:55 PM IST