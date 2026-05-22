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Two Indian mountaineers die while descending from Mount Everest summit

The climbers have been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are

Mount Everest
Mount Everest | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 12:56 PM IST
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Two Indian mountaineers who summited Everest have died while descending, an official said on Friday.

The climbers have been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are. It appears that Are summited on Wednesday and Tiwari on Thursday around 5.30 pm, said Rishi Bhandari, secretary general of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal.

The guides "worked really hard" but were not able to save them, he told PTI.

Are died on Thursday and it is not clear when Tiwari passed away.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Mount EveresteverestMt EverestNepalMountaineers

First Published: May 22 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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