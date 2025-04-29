Home / World News / Two killed, 56 injured after leaking oil tanker explodes in Pakistan

Two killed, 56 injured after leaking oil tanker explodes in Pakistan

The explosion happened as firefighters were trying to put out the fire Monday in the Naushki district of Balochistan province, local police officer Atta Ullah said

pakistan Flag
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti visited the Civil Hospital in Quetta, the capital of the province, and directed doctors to provide the best possible care to the victims (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Quetta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A leaking oil tanker caught fire and exploded along a dusty road in southwestern Pakistan, killing two people and injuring 56 others, officials said Tuesday.

The explosion happened as firefighters were trying to put out the fire Monday in the Naushki district of Balochistan province, local police officer Atta Ullah said.

Firefighters and people in a crowd that had gathered at the scene were among the injured. The tanker driver and a bystander were killed.

Nearly a dozen of the injured were in critical condition and some were being airlifted to the southern city of Karachi, where better medical care is available, said Waseem Baig, a spokesman for Civil Hospital in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti visited the Civil Hospital in Quetta, the capital of the province, and directed doctors to provide the best possible care to the victims.

Deadly incidents involving oil tankers are not uncommon in Pakistan.

In 2017, more than 200 people were killed in Ahmadpur East in Punjab province when a fuel tanker caught fire as residents attempted to collect leaking fuel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Liberals win Canada election amid Trump trade war, statehood threat

'Our old relationship of integration with US is now over': Canadian PM

With millions single, China's youth turn to livestreams to find 'true love'

Trade war with US may kill 16 million jobs in China, warns Goldman Sachs

Canada's NDP leader Jagmeet Singh resigns after crushing election defeat

Topics :Pakistan PakistanisPakistan government

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story