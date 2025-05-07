Uber shares dip as Q1 revenue misses expectations amid slow growth

Uber Technologies missed quarterly revenue estimates as growth in its ride-hailing unit slowed to its weakest since the pandemic, stirring fears of slowing demand against the backdrop of a murky economic outlook and clouding an upbeat forecast.

Shares of the company fell about 8 per cent before clawing back some ground to be down 5 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Total revenue rose 14 per cent to $11.53 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $11.62 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Uber has struggled to match the high growth from the post-pandemic quarters and is also contending with lower ride prices with some customers seeking cheaper transport options.

In February, Uber launched its Price Lock Pass, a $2.99 monthly subscription offering consistent fares on designated routes, to attract budget-conscious commuters, competing with a similar feature Lyft started offering last year.

In the reported quarter, revenue in Uber's ride-hailing unit rose 15 per cent. It increased about 18 per cent in the delivery business, in line with Street expectations.

Also Read

Uber expects gross bookings to be between $45.75 billion and $47.25 billion for the current quarter. This compared with Wall Street expectations of $45.83 billion.

The company anticipates a 1.5 per cent currency-related drag on second-quarter gross bookings growth, with its Mobility segment facing a steeper 3 per cent impact, as a stronger US dollar reduces the value of earnings from international markets.

The company forecast second-quarter adjusted core earnings between $2.02 billion and $2.12 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.04 billion.

Profit in the first-quarter was 83 cents per share, surpassing analysts' estimates of 50 cents.

Uber is intensifying its push into autonomous driving, deepening its partnership with Alphabet's Waymo and forging new collaborations with robotaxi startups like WeRide, Pony AI and Avride.

Uber's stock has soared roughly 42 per cent this year, making it among the top 10 gainers in the benchmark S&P 500 index, while smaller rival Lyft is flat during the same period. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)