Home / World News / Uber shares dip as Q1 revenue misses expectations amid slow growth

Uber shares dip as Q1 revenue misses expectations amid slow growth

Uber has struggled to match the high growth from the post-pandemic quarters and is also contending with lower ride prices with some customers seeking cheaper transport options

Uber
Profit in the first-quarter was 83 cents per share, surpassing analysts' estimates of 50 cents. | (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Uber Technologies missed quarterly revenue estimates as growth in its ride-hailing unit slowed to its weakest since the pandemic, stirring fears of slowing demand against the backdrop of a murky economic outlook and clouding an upbeat forecast. 
Shares of the company fell about 8 per cent before clawing back some ground to be down 5 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Total revenue rose 14 per cent to $11.53 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $11.62 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. 
Uber has struggled to match the high growth from the post-pandemic quarters and is also contending with lower ride prices with some customers seeking cheaper transport options. 
In February, Uber launched its Price Lock Pass, a $2.99 monthly subscription offering consistent fares on designated routes, to attract budget-conscious commuters, competing with a similar feature Lyft started offering last year. 
In the reported quarter, revenue in Uber's ride-hailing unit rose 15 per cent. It increased about 18 per cent in the delivery business, in line with Street expectations. 

Also Read

Karnataka HC directs taxi firms to stop bike taxis within six weeks

Uber India cuts losses by 71% to Rs 89 crore in FY24, revenue jumps 41%

Uber Shuttle offers free rides between Delhi- Gurugram till February 2025

Uber launches women-only bike taxi service 'Moto Women' in Bengaluru

IPL 2025: Why is Venkatesh Iyer not part of KKR playing 11 vs CSK today?

Uber expects gross bookings to be between $45.75 billion and $47.25 billion for the current quarter. This compared with Wall Street expectations of $45.83 billion. 
The company anticipates a 1.5 per cent currency-related drag on second-quarter gross bookings growth, with its Mobility segment facing a steeper 3 per cent impact, as a stronger US dollar reduces the value of earnings from international markets. 
The company forecast second-quarter adjusted core earnings between $2.02 billion and $2.12 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.04 billion. 
Profit in the first-quarter was 83 cents per share, surpassing analysts' estimates of 50 cents. 
Uber is intensifying its push into autonomous driving, deepening its partnership with Alphabet's Waymo and forging new collaborations with robotaxi startups like WeRide, Pony AI and Avride. 
Uber's stock has soared roughly 42 per cent this year, making it among the top 10 gainers in the benchmark S&P 500 index, while smaller rival Lyft is flat during the same period.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Who is He Lifeng, the Chinese official leading high-stakes US trade talks?

'Arranged at the request of the US': China on high-level trade talks

Trump plans to announce US will call Persian Gulf Arabian Gulf: Officials

Russian missile-and-drones attack kills 2 people in Ukraine's capital

Do not travel to Pakistan: US government issues advisory to its citizens

Topics :Uber bike taxiUberQ1 results

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story