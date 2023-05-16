Home / World News / UK doesn't work for other global regulators, says Antitrust head Cardell

UK doesn't work for other global regulators, says Antitrust head Cardell

Sarah Cardell, the Competition and Markets Authority's chief executive officer, was asked by UK lawmakers how often the agency had been in discussions with the US Federal Trade Commission

Bloomberg
UK doesn't work for other global regulators, says Antitrust head Cardell

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Katharine Gemmell
 
The UK’s competition watchdog vowed to continue to put Britain first after her agency announced its arrival on the global stage by blocking Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard Inc. deal.
 
Sarah Cardell, the Competition and Markets Authority’s chief executive officer, was asked by UK lawmakers how often the agency had been in discussions with the US Federal Trade Commission and whether it was useful for them that the CMA blocked the deal. 
“We are absolutely not doing the bidding of other agencies,” Cardell told a committee of politicians Tuesday. “Our responsibility at the end of the day is to look at the impact for the UK.”  

“When we are looking at those deals of course we are highly mindful of fact that we want to ensure continuity and integrity of analysis,” Cardell said.
On Monday, the CMA issued a strong response to the European Commission’s decision to wave through the Microsoft deal it blocked. The CMA said the decision would allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions for the cloud gaming market for the next 10 years.

The US sued over the deal and a hearing is scheduled to take place in August. Cardell told the panel that discussions with other agencies depended on waivers from the merging parties. She said that in the latter stages of the CMA’s Microsoft probe it did not have a waiver with the FTC and were restricted in discussions. 
Britain’s competition regulator has been thrust into the global spotlight post-Brexit with a slew of high-profile decisions involving the biggest tech firms like Microsoft and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Giphy deal.

Also Read

Where the next targets lie after UK blocks Microsoft's Activision takeover

US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models

Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over competition in app market

Credit Suisse deal set to face historic parliamentary probe in its collapse

Big money rushes into carbon capture and storage. Can it deliver this time?

Singapore Airlines reports record annual profit in 76-year history

OpenAI's CEO Altman casts global gaze in urging AI regulation in US

Wells Fargo accused of misleading statement, to pay $1 billion in lawsuit

Topics :UKUnited StatesMicrosoft

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story