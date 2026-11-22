A British cybersecurity operation has fixed a flaw in the operating systems of commercial fridges and freezers used by supermarkets, warehouses and restaurants, helping protect them from hacks that hit several European countries in ‌recent weeks.

A wave of cyberattacks ​knocked out commercial fridges ​and freezers from Sweden to Belgium earlier in November, while ​a similar hack hit France in October, forcing stores to throw away millions of euros' worth of food.

It was thought Britain had largely escaped the hacks because its refrigeration industry ​relies on different devices, but authorities and industry partners found ‌a flaw that could have provided an opening for hackers, ​the BBC reported.