Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the Ukraine conflict will quickly end if Kiev accepts compromises based on the Anchorage agreements.

Putin made the remarks during an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies, including PTI, where he also said that Russia will strengthen its air defences to repel drone attacks from Ukraine.

Recalling his discussions with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, in August last year, Putin said Russia is open to the compromises on Ukraine to end the conflict.

"The Ukrainian side also must agree to these compromises," Putin said. "The conflict will quickly come to an end." Putin also dismissed the idea that European Union countries could act as mediators in peace talks with Ukraine.

"How can Russia trust people who have been harping about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia for years?" he asked. He suggested that the EU could help resolve the conflict by persuading Ukraine to compromise instead of supplying Kiev with weapons. Putin also questioned Volodymyr Zelenskyy's legitimacy as the president, saying the Ukrainian leader's presidential mandate has expired. "Will they hold elections or not? We should ask these questions," he said in response to a question. He also accused the West of providing Ukraine with updated drones, some of which may breach the Russian territory and said Moscow will strengthen its air defences.