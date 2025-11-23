Home / World News / Ukraine holds talks with Western allies on peace plan proposed by US

Ukraine holds talks with Western allies on peace plan proposed by US

The next meeting is with the US delegation. We are in a very constructive mood, Yermak said. We continue working together to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire
President of Russia Vladimir Putin; US President Donald Trump; President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy
AP Geneva
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Talks between Ukraine and its Western allies on a US-proposed peace plan to end Russia's invasion are underway in Geneva, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak, wrote on social media that they held their first meeting with the national security advisers from the UK, France and Germany.

The next meeting is with the US delegation. We are in a very constructive mood, Yermak said. We continue working together to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine.

The 28-point blueprint drawn up by the US to end the nearly four-year war has sparked alarm in Kyiv and European capitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country could face a stark choice between standing up for its sovereign rights and preserving the American support it needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US EXIM to invest $100 billion to secure critical mineral supplies: Report

Unfortunate that US didn't participate in G20: South African trade minister

G20 seeks stronger developing nation representation in MDB decisions

Dubai approves 2026-28 budget, with $82.41 billion in expenditures

Why Republicans oppose Trump's plan to send $2,000 tariff-funded cheques

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineZelenskyy

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story