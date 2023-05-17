Home / World News / UN General Assembly declares Nov 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day

UN General Assembly declares Nov 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to designate November 26 every year as World Sustainable Transport Day

IANS United Nations
UN General Assembly declares Nov 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 3:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to designate November 26 every year as World Sustainable Transport Day.

The resolution adopted on Tuesday invites all UN member states, organisations of the UN system, international and regional organisations and civil society to mark World Sustainable Transport Day by means of education and the holding of events aimed at enhancing the knowledge of the public on sustainable transport issues, in particular enhancing intermodal transport connectivity, promoting environmentally friendly transportation, developing socially inclusive transport infrastructure and other aspects of transport sustainability.

It invites the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, in collaboration with the UN regional economic commissions, to facilitate the observance of World Sustainable Transport Day, Xinhua news agency reported.

It requests the President of the General Assembly to consider convening a half-day high-level meeting in New York during the next session of the General Assembly to promote sustainable transport cooperation.

The resolution emphasises the contribution of sustainable, low-emission and energy-efficient modes of transport to climate change mitigation and adaptation and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the importance of long-term strategies and multi-stakeholder partnerships in delivering such sustainable modes of transport.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Also Read

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

India building 7,200 km transport corridor to counter China's BRI

UN General Assembly President Korosi set to visit India, China, Japan

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Labour Day 2023: History, Evolvement, Importance, Celebration of day

Erdogan vows 'greater victory' in upcoming Turkish presidential runoff

Japanese govt greenlights household electricity price hike by 7 power firms

China sees record-high youth unemployment rate at 20.4%, likely to worsen

US State Dept condemns arrest of its former consulate employee in Russia

Here's how much wealth you need to join the richest 1% across globe

Topics :United NationsUNGA

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story