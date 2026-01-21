Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC orders Delhi-NCR to implement CAQM's long-term air pollution plan

The Supreme Court told Delhi government and NCR agencies to act without delay on CAQM's long-term air pollution plan and submit clear timelines for compliance

The Bench recorded a firm order directing all stakeholders to submit their action plans on the CAQM’s recommendations. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh
Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government, municipal bodies and agencies of neighbouring NCR states to submit their "action taken plan" on the long-term recommendations made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to tackle air pollution in the region, LiveLaw reported.
 
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi was hearing the matter.
 
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti, appearing for the CAQM, told the apex court that the commission has already submitted detailed long-term measures to address air pollution in Delhi-NCR. These include phasing out polluting vehicles, strengthening the Pollution Under Control (PUC) regime, expanding rail and metro transport, revising the electric vehicle policy and offering higher incentives to vehicle owners for scrapping old vehicles, the news report said.
 
 

Amicus curiae seeks timelines

 
Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, serving as amicus curiae, urged the court to ensure that clear timelines are fixed for implementing the recommendations so that the measures do not remain only on paper.
 
Taking note of the submissions, the Bench recorded a firm order directing all stakeholders to submit their action plans on the CAQM’s recommendations. The court made it clear that objections to these measures will not be entertained.

"The commission has recommended 15 long-term measures... the CAQM has also identified the agencies who are the competent ones to implement these long-term measures," the court said.
 
The Bench underlined the urgency of implementation and stressed that delays would not be tolerated.
 
Apart from long-term steps, the top court noted that CAQM has also reviewed the air quality situation in Delhi-NCR, including traffic congestion at Delhi’s border entry points.   
 

Directions to municipal bodies

 
The Bench directed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) to explain why the recommendations should not be implemented without delay.  
 
The court further reiterated that agencies must only submit action plans and timelines, not objections. "Again, we make it clear that we will not hear any objections against the recommendations made by the commission, and all that the DMC and other agencies of the NCR, including the agencies of the neighbouring states, are required to do is to submit the action plan, the timeline within which they shall comply."
 
The top court also asked the CAQM and the Delhi government to submit fresh proposals on the use of the ECC funds. It added that a separate response on this issue must be filed within four weeks, the news report said.
 

Delhi AQI improves slightly, still ‘very poor’

 
Delhi’s air quality showed a slight improvement on Wednesday morning but remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 339 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On Tuesday morning, the AQI stood at 395, also in the ‘very poor’ range.
 
On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, AQI levels breached the 400 mark, leading authorities to impose Stage IV restrictions under the graded response action plan (GRAP).

Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality Delhi-NCR Chief Justice of India

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

