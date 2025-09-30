Home / World News / UN mission urges Taliban to restore internet access across Afghanistan

UN mission urges Taliban to restore internet access across Afghanistan

The UN mission said the internet outage spread since it was first imposed by the Taliban on Sept. 16 and became nationwide on Sept. 29

United Nations
The UN said such restrictions further undermine freedom of expression and the right to information. (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
The United Nations mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban on Tuesday to restore internet and telecommunications access across the country, saying the blackout imposed by the government in Kabul has left the nation almost entirely cut off from the outside world.

The outage, reported the previous day, was the first nationwide shutdown since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 and was part of their professed crackdown on immorality. Earlier this month, several provinces lost their fibre-optic connections after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree banning the service to prevent immorality.

The disruption threatened economic stability and deepened one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, said the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

It warned that the blackout is crippling banking and financial systems, isolating women and girls, limiting access to medical care and remittances, and disrupting aviation.

The UN said such restrictions further undermine freedom of expression and the right to information. It noted that telecommunications are also crucial during disasters Afghanistan has recently suffered major earthquakes in the east and is struggling with mass forced returns from neighbouring countries.

The UN mission said the internet outage spread since it was first imposed by the Taliban on Sept. 16 and became nationwide on Sept. 29. The mission said it would continue to press Afghanistan's de facto authorities to restore access in support of the Afghan people.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

