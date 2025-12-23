UN voices concern over Bangladesh violence, including lynching of Hindu man

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the violence in Bangladesh, including the lynching of a Hindu man in the country.

Yes, we're very concerned about the violence that we've seen in Bangladesh, Stphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

He was responding to a question on the Secretary-General's response to the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and especially the lynchings of Hindus in the last few days.

"Whether it's in Bangladesh or any other country, people who don't belong to the majority' need to feel safe, and all Bangladeshis need to feel safe. And we're confident that the Government will do what it can to keep every single Bangladeshi safe, Dujarric said.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh last week. Two more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with Das's lynching. With the latest arrests, 12 people have been held for their alleged involvement in the murder, The Daily Star newspaper reported, quoting police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sources. Meanwhile, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has said he was deeply troubled by the killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a leader of last year's protests in Bangladesh, who died of his injuries after being shot last week.

Turk called for calm and for everyone to refrain from violence. Retaliation and revenge will only deepen divisions and undermine the rights of all, he said. I urge the authorities to conduct a prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the attack that led to Hadi's death, and to ensure due process and accountability for those responsible. With the parliamentary elections scheduled for February, Turk said it was vital to ensure an environment in which all individuals can participate safely and peacefully in public life, and freely express different views. I urge the authorities to uphold the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and security of journalists at this critical time, and prevent further escalation of unrest, Turk said.