Home / World News / US arrests Chinese scientist over illegal transfer of biological material

US arrests Chinese scientist over illegal transfer of biological material

The scientist is accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan

scientist, scientific lab
The scientist was interviewed and arrested on Sunday after arriving on a flight from China (Photo/Pexels)
AP Detroit (Michigan)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Chinese scientist was arrested while arriving in the US at the Detroit airport, the second case in days involving the alleged smuggling of biological material, authorities said on Monday.

The scientist is accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan. The FBI, in a court filing, described it as material related to certain worms and requires a government permit.

"The guidelines for importing biological materials into the US for research purposes are stringent but clear, and actions like this undermine the legitimate work of other visiting scholars," said John Nowak, who leads field operations at US Customs and Border Protection.

The scientist was interviewed and arrested on Sunday after arriving on a flight from China, where she is pursuing an advanced degree at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. She planned to spend a year completing a project at the University of Michigan.

Her shipments, including an envelope stuffed inside a book, were intercepted last year and earlier this year and opened by authorities, the FBI said.

The court filing does not indicate whether the FBI believes the biological material was dangerous, though US Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr said smuggling "threatens our security."  The government last week charged two Chinese scientists who are accused of conspiring to smuggle a toxic fungus into the US. One was turned around at the Detroit airport and sent back to China last year, while the other, a researcher at the University of Michigan, was arrested. She remains in custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US imposes sanctions on El Chapo's fugitive sons, offers $10 mn bounty

Hearing held for judge accused of allowing immigrant to escape ICE custody

Gaza aid boat with Greta Thunberg on board reaches Israel after its seizure

Trump proceeds with maximalist immigration campaign in face of LA protests

Trump authorises 2,000 more National Guard troops to Los Angeles: Officials

Topics :Chinese scientistsUnited StatesUS governmentUS China

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story