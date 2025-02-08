US Attorney probe threats against govt employees following Musk's referral

Edward R Martin, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia on Friday (local time) sent a letter to Elon Musk regarding his referral of individuals and networks allegedly involved in stealing government property or threatening government employees.

Martin reaffirmed his commitment to investigating any unethical actions, emphasised the importance of holding accountable those who "abuse American taxpayer dollars" or threaten public workers, and said that no one is above the law.

The letter from the Department of Justice shared by Musk on X stated, "Thank you for the referral of individuals and networks who appear to be stealing government property and/or threatening government employees. After your referral, as is my practice, I will begin an inquiry."

The letter added, "Please let me reiterate again: if people are discovered to have broken the law or even acted simply unethically, we will investigate them and we will chase them to the end of the Earth to hold them accountable. We will not rest or cease in this. No one should abuse American taxpayer dollars or American taxpayer workers. No one is above the law."

Martin in his letter to Musk further said, "I am proud that we have been able to assist local law enforcement in protecting the DOGE workers and others over the past week or so. A safe DC is a priority for President Trump and all of us. Please keep in touch and continue to refer matters to me as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, a fresh row has erupted in the US after Elon Musk announced that he would rehire a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee, Marko Elez, who had been previously fired for posting racist comments, The Hill reported.

According to The Hill, Elez resigned on Thursday (US local time) after The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed several racist posts made from a now-deleted account. One post from September said, "Normalize Indian hate," while another post reportedly read, "You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity."

In a poll on X, Elon Musk asked, "Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now-deleted pseudonym?" to which 78 per cent of people responded with a yes.