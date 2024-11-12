US consumers see lower inflation, debt delinquency risk: NY Fed survey

US consumers in October grew more confident about inflation continuing to ease and in the health of the job market, and for the first time in five months they saw a lower risk of defaulting on their debt, a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed on Tuesday.

Households on average saw inflation over the next year at 2.9 per cent, down from 3.0 per cent in September and the lowest estimate for near-term price increases in four years, according to the New York Fed's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. Inflation expectations also fell at the three-year and five-year horizons - to 2.5 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

Those are findings likely to be welcomed by the Fed as it works to keep price pressures contained and inflation expectations anchored while it continues its policy shift to interest rate decreases. The Fed has cut interest rates twice since September, including a quarter-percentage-point reduction last week, although the outlook for just how far rates will drop has become more muted following last week's victory by Donald Trump in the US presidential election given expectations for him to quickly pursue stimulative tax reforms and other pro-growth policies.

Inflation by the measure used by the Fed to set its 2 per cent target for annual price increases fell in September to 2.1 per cent, its lowest since February 2021, and it has now tumbled by more than 5 percentage points from 40-year highs in mid-2022. The lingering high prices from that episode have remained a weight on consumer sentiment, however, and that contributed to Trump's victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The survey also showed improved attitudes about the job market and household credit conditions.

The perceived probability that the jobless rate would be higher a year from now fell to 34.5 per cent, its lowest since February 2022, and consumers estimated the likelihood of losing their own job over the next 12 months at 13 per cent, the lowest since January.

More From This Section

Meanwhile, the estimated probability of finding a new job in the event of a job loss improved to 56 per cent, the highest in a year, with the 3.3 percentage point increase from September being the largest since May 2021.

The US unemployment rate at 4.1 per cent in October remained at a historically low level, although the pace of job creation has slowed in the last year.