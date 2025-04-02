Home / World News / Cory Booker's 25 hr speech breaks Senate record, but it's not a filibuster

US Senator Cory Booker set a record with a 25-hour speech criticising Trump and Musk's policies. Though lengthy, it wasn't a filibuster, unlike Strom Thurmond's 1957 speech against civil rights

Cory Booker
US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) delivers a marathon speech protesting the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. | (Photo: US Senate TV/Handout via Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Democratic US Senator Cory Booker on Tuesday (local time) set a new record for the longest continuous speech in Senate history, speaking for approximately 25 hours and 5 minutes.
 
The speech, criticising US President Donald Trump and his advisor Elon Musk’s policies, began at 7 pm on March 31 (local time) and concluded at 8.06 pm on April 1. The 55-year-old senator from New Jersey broke the record of Senator Strom Thurmond’s 1957 filibuster against civil rights legislation.
 
Booker’s speech, which also has been confused with being a filibuster, is technically not one.
 

But, what is a filibuster?

A filibuster is traditionally a tactic used by a Senator (or multiple Senators) to delay or block legislative action by extending debate or engaging in long speeches. It can be used to prevent a vote on a Bill or nomination, and under Senate rules, it often requires a supermajority (usually 60 votes) to break the filibuster and move forward with a vote.

 

Why was Booker’s speech not a filibuster?

Despite being a very long speech, it wasn’t a filibuster because it didn’t seek to block or delay a specific vote. Booker wasn’t trying to prevent legislation from advancing. His speech was more of a broader statement and a protest speech against the policies of President Trump, calling for attention to what he sees as a threat to democratic institutions and values. About 24 hours into his speech, Booker acknowledged that his own constituents were angry and challenged him to do something different and ‘take risks’.
 

What did he say in his speech?

Booker began his speech by promising to talk till he is ‘physically able’ to. In what he referred to as “America’s moral moment,” he condemned Trump’s policies accusing him and Musk of undermining democratic institutions and attempting to dismantle significant parts of the federal government.

“I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis. I believe that not in a partisan sense, because so many of the people that have been reaching out to my office in pain, in fear, having their lives upended — so many of them identify themselves as Republicans,” he said.
 
Inspired by civil rights leader John Lewis, Booker drew parallels between current challenges and past civil rights struggles, saying, “I don’t know what John Lewis would say right now... but John Lewis would say something, he would do something. He wouldn't treat this moral moment like it was normal.”
 
Entering the 14th hour of his speech Booker said, “This is the people's house. It's Article One of the Constitution, and it’s under assault!”
 
“Our spending powers, our budgetary powers, the power to establish agencies like the Department of Education and USAID, it’s under assault by a president that doesn’t respect this document,” he added, as quoted by The Independent.
 

Booker condemns Trump’s failures and policies

 
Booker continued his address without even taking a bathroom break, getting small rests from speaking while listening to questions from his fellow Democrats who joined him in criticising Trump.
 
He further said, “He (Trump) promised to lower your grocery prices — they’re higher. He promised to be a better steward of the economy — it’s worse than what he inherited. Over and over, he’s breaking promises and doing outrageous things like disappearing people off of US streets, violating fundamental principles of this document.”
 
Further referring to Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, Booker said that it will only increase costs and fears for US families. “For all Americans it’s a moral moment. It’s not left or right. It’s right or wrong,” he concluded.
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

