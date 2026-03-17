US counterterror chief quits, says Iran war driven by pressure from Israel

The head of the National Counterterrorism Center resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first and most senior member of US President Donald Trump's administration to resign over the war in Iran, saying Tehran posed no imminent threat to the United States.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby," Joseph Kent wrote in a letter to Trump posted on X.

Some experts have said an imminent threat would be required for the United States to launch a war under current law.