Court blocks Trump's controversial order of ending birthright citizenship

A US appeals court has ruled against President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order that sought to limit birthright citizenship. Against Trump’s wish, the court’s decision ensures that children born in the United States continue to receive automatic citizenship, regardless of their parents’ legal status, according to a report by Reuters.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused the Trump administration’s request to temporarily halt a lower court ruling. The Trump administration had sought an emergency order to allow the new policy to take effect while legal challenges continued. However, the appeals court upheld the lower court’s decision.

What was Trump’s order?

On January 20, after returning to the White House as the 74th US President, Trump signed executive order directing government agencies to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the US if neither parent was a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident. This order was met with immediate lawsuits from Democratic-led states and immigrant rights advocates, who argued that the policy violated the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

Federal judge calls order ‘blatantly unconstitutional’

According to the media report, Judge John Coughenour, a federal judge in Seattle, was the first to rule against Trump's order. He issued a temporary restraining order on January 23 and later extended it into a permanent preliminary injunction. Coughenour, who was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan said that the executive order was “blatantly unconstitutional” and directly opposed the legal protections established under the 14th Amendment.

Nationwide block on Trump’s order

The ruling from the 9th Circuit was significant because it kept in place a nationwide block on Trump's policy. The Trump administration had argued that Judge Coughenour had overstepped his authority by applying the ruling nationwide instead of limiting it to specific states. However, the appeals court did not agree and maintained the injunction.

Other court rulings and legal challenges

The executive order has also been blocked by federal judges in Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The US Justice Department is actively pursuing appeals in the Maryland and Massachusetts cases, indicating that the fight over birthright citizenship may ultimately reach the US Supreme Court.

With multiple lawsuits filed by state attorneys general, immigration rights groups, and affected individuals, the legal battle over Trump’s executive order is far from over.

As of now, the White House and the Justice Department have not issued official statements in response to the 9th Circuit’s decision.

