US defence secy to visit Israel to discuss military aid following attack

Austin is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, said a US official

AP Brussels
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin | Pic: wikimedia

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to visit Israel on Friday, the second high-level US official to visit Tel Aviv in two days, in a deliberate show of support and an effort to determine what additional military aid is needed in the war with Hamas.

Austin is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, said a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive travel details Austin's arrival comes just a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited and vowed American support for Israel in a meeting with Netanyahu.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Austin said the US is working urgently to get Israel what it needs to defend itself, including munitions and our iron Dome interceptor interceptors.

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

