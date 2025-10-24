US eyes land strikes next after Venezuela drug boat attacks, says Trump

By Courtney McBride

President Donald Trump said “the land is going to be next” in his campaign to halt the flow of drugs into the US from Venezuela, the clearest indication yet that he’s preparing to broaden strikes that have so far been limited to targets at sea.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to notify Congress of the administration’s upcoming plans. He didn’t discuss targets, though, he has repeatedly suggested he could order the US military to escalate attacks by hitting cartel infrastructure on land.

ALSO READ: Trump confirms he authorised CIA to take covert action in Venezuela “The land is going to be next,” Trump said. Turning to Hegseth, he added, “Pete, you go to Congress, you tell them about it. What are they going to do? Say, ‘gee, we don’t want to stop drugs pouring in’?”

“The land drugs are much more dangerous for them,” Trump said. “It’s going to be much more dangerous. You’ll be seeing that soon. So that’s the way it is.” Striking targets on land would be a major escalation in tensions with Venezuela. In September, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered indefinite deployments of troops and assets across five states, expanding on his original mobilization of 15,000 soldiers, following the first of the US boat strikes. He also urged Venezuelans to join the country’s militia and ordered the armed forces to train civilians in weapons use. Earlier this week, Maduro said the government had distributed about 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles, deploying them across “mountains, villages and cities” as part of key defense positions.

Speaking in Caracas on Thursday, Maduro said that if the nation came under foreign attack, the working class should mount a “general insurrectionary strike” and push for “an even more radical revolution.” He was greeted with a song chanting: “Latin America tells you: Yankee go home, gringo go home.” ALSO READ: US strikes another vessel off Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal drugs Asked if he’d declare war against the cartels, Trump said he didn’t necessarily see any reason to do so. “I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country — okay?” he said. “We’re going to kill them, you know they’re going to be like dead.”