US goods trade deficit hits nearly two-year low as imports tumble



Imports of goods decreased $11.5 billion, or 4.2 per cent, to $264.2 billion, the lowest level since March 2024. The decline was led by a 12.4 per cent plunge in consumer goods imports. | Representational
Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
The US trade deficit in goods narrowed to the lowest level in nearly two years in June as imports fell sharply, cementing economists' expectations that trade likely accounted for much of an anticipated rebound in economic growth in the second quarter.
While the unexpected contraction reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday could prompt economists to upgrade their gross domestic product estimates for last quarter, the steep decline in imports flagged slowing domestic demand. 
Imports surged in the first quarter as businesses rushed to beat higher prices from US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on foreign merchandise, contributing to the first decline in GDP in three years. The Trump administration has announced a number of trade deals which economists said could help to ease uncertainty. 
"This lends upside risk for our (GDP) forecast," said Matthew Martin, a senior US economist at Oxford Economics. "As trade policy uncertainty eases, imports and exports may begin to find their troughs in the second half of the year and become less volatile." 
The goods trade gap narrowed 10.8 per cent to $86.0 billion last month, the lowest level since September 2023, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit would rise to $98.20 billion. 
Imports of goods decreased $11.5 billion, or 4.2 per cent, to $264.2 billion, the lowest level since March 2024. The decline was led by a 12.4 per cent plunge in consumer goods imports. 
Industrial supplies imports, which include crude oil and non-monetary gold, slumped 5.5 per cent. Imports of foods, feeds and beverages fell 1.1 per cent, while those of motor vehicles decreased 2.0 per cent. But capital goods imports rose 0.6 per cent. 
Goods exports slipped $1.1 billion, or 0.6 per cent, to $178.2 billion. They were held back by an 8.1 per cent drop in exports of industrial supplies. But exports of capital goods shot up 4.7 per cent, while shipments of foods, feeds and beverages increased 4.0 per cent. Shipments of consumer goods advanced 1.5 per cent.
 
The government is scheduled to publish its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP on Wednesday. A Reuters survey of economists forecasts that GDP rebounded at a 2.4 per cent rate in the April-June period after contracting at a 0.5 per cent in the first three months of this year. 
Though a reversal is expected in the trade deficit after it sliced off a record 4.61 percentage points from GDP in the first quarter, some of the boost to growth was likely partially offset by businesses drawing down on some of the imports, which had landed in warehouses as inventory. 
The Census Bureau report also showed wholesale inventories increased 0.2 per cent in June after declining by 0.3 per cent in May. Stocks at retailers rose 0.3 per cent, matching May's gain. They were driven by a 0.9 per cent increase in motor vehicle stocks. Excluding motor vehicles, retail inventories were unchanged.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

