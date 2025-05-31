Home / World News / US govt probes messages impersonating Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles

They breached the phone; they tried to impersonate her, Trump told reporters on Friday. Nobody can impersonate her. There's only one Susie

The US government is investigating after elected officials, business executives and other prominent figures in recent weeks received messages from someone impersonating Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Trump said Wiles is an amazing woman and she can handle it".

They breached the phone; they tried to impersonate her, Trump told reporters on Friday. Nobody can impersonate her. There's only one Susie.

A White House official confirmed the investigation on Friday and said the White House takes cybersecurity of its staff seriously. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. 

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that senators, governors, business leaders and others began receiving text messages and phone calls from someone who seemed to have gained access to the contacts in Wiles' personal cellphone.

The messages and calls were not coming from Wiles' number, the newspaper reported.

Some of those who received calls heard a voice that sounded like Wiles, which may have been generated by Artificial Intelligence, according to the report.

Some received text messages that they initially thought were official White House requests but some people reported the messages did not sound like Wiles.

The FBI warned in a public service announcement this month of a malicious text and voice messaging campaign in which unidentified malicious actors have been impersonating senior US government officials.

The scheme, according to the FBI, has relied on text messages and AI-generated voice messages that purport to come from a senior US official and that aim to dupe other government officials as well as the victim's associates and contacts.

Safeguarding our administration officials' ability to securely communicate to accomplish the president's mission is a top priority, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on Friday.

It is unclear how someone gained access to Wiles' phone, but the intrusion is the latest security breach for Trump staffers.

Last year, Iran hacked into Trump's campaign and sensitive internal documents were stolen and distributed, including a dossier on Vice President J D Vance, created before he was selected as Trump's running mate.

Wiles, who served as a comanager of Trump's campaign before taking on the linchpin role in his new administration, has amassed a powerful network of contacts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

