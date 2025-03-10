Home / World News / US has 'just about' ended pause on Ukraine intel sharing, says Trump

US has 'just about' ended pause on Ukraine intel sharing, says Trump

Trump said his administration was looking at a variety of things with respect to tariffs on Russia and that officials are not concerned about military exercises involving Russia, China and Iran

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump expressed optimism about the talks with Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States had "just about" ended a suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine, and that he expects good results out of upcoming talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia. 
Asked if he would consider ending the suspension, Trump said, "We just about have. We just about have." CIA Director John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday the US had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to cooperate with Trump in convening peace talks with Russia. 
The suspension, which could cost lives by hurting Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian missile strikes, followed a halt to US military aid to Kyiv. 
US officials will meet on Tuesday with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in part to determine whether Ukraine is willing to make material concessions to Russia to end the war. Also hanging over the talks in Jeddah is the fate of a minerals deal between Washington and Kyiv. 
Trump expressed optimism about the talks. "We're going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week," he said. 
Zelenskiy and Trump had been slated to sign the minerals accord - which would give the US access to certain mineral resources in Ukraine - before Zelenskiy's White House visit erupted into a clash between the two leaders, after which it was not signed. 
Trump said on Sunday he thought Ukraine would sign the minerals agreement, which Ukraine wants to contain a US

Also Read

Scholars stranded in US, abroad amid funding freeze of govt dept programmes

Trump's tariff threats may be good for India: ex-RBI Deputy Viral Acharya

Markets Today: Sensex P/E below Dow's; FIIs; China CPI; PDP Shipping IPO

Open to talk about concerns over militarisation of nuclear programme: Iran

Trump downplays business concerns over tariff uncertainty and price hikes

security guarantee. 
"They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace... They haven't shown it to extent they should," he said. 
Trump also said his administration was looking at a variety of things with respect to tariffs on Russia and that administration officials are not concerned about military exercises involving Russia, China and Iran. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Here's why Elon Musk has bigger problems in land 'Tesla takedown' forgot

Elon Musk's Tesla is flailing in China and BYD's rapid rise is to blame

US Air Force intercepts aircraft flying in restricted zone near Mar-a-Lago

All you need to know about Mark Carney, the next prime minister of Canada

Trudeau highlights Liberal party's achievements ahead of stepping down

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationRussia Ukraine ConflictUS RussiaUkraine

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story