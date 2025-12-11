US House passes defence bill to raise troop pay, overhaul weapons purchases

The House voted to pass a sweeping defence policy bill on Wednesday that authorises $900 billion in military programmes, including a pay raise for troops and an overhaul of how the Department of Defence buys weapons.

The bill's passage comes at a time of increasing friction between the Republican-controlled Congress and President Donald Trump's administration over the management of the military.

The annual National Defense Authorization Act typically gained bipartisan backing, and the White House has signalled "strong support" for the must-pass legislation, saying it is in line with Trump's national security agenda. Yet tucked into the over-3,000-page bill are several measures that push back against the Department of Defence, including a demand for more information on boat strikes in the Caribbean and support for allies in Europe, such as Ukraine.

Overall, the sweeping bill calls for a 3.8 per cent pay raise for many military members as well as housing and facility improvements on military bases. It also strikes a compromise between the political parties, cutting climate and diversity efforts in line with Trump's agenda, while also boosting congressional oversight of the Pentagon and repealing several old war authorisations. Still, hardline conservatives said they were frustrated that the bill does not do more to cut US commitments overseas. Lawmakers overseeing the military said the bill would change how the Pentagon buys weapons, with an emphasis on speed after years of delay by the defence industry. It is also a key priority for Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rep Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the armed services panel, called the bill "the most ambitious swing at acquisition reform that we've taken." The legislation next heads to the Senate, where leaders are working to pass the bill before lawmakers depart Washington for a holiday break.

Several senators on both sides of the aisle have criticised the bill for not doing enough to restrict military flights over Washington. Here's what the defence bill does as it makes its way through Congress. Boat strike videos and congressional oversight Lawmakers included a provision that would cut Hegseth's travel budget by a quarter until the Pentagon provides Congress with unedited video of the strikes against alleged drug boats near Venezuela. The bill also demands that Hegseth allow Congress to review the orders for the strikes. Reaffirm commitments to Europe and Korea Trump's ongoing support for Ukraine and other allies in Eastern Europe has been under doubt over the last year, but lawmakers included several positions meant to keep up US support for countering Russian aggression in the region.

The defence bill requires the Pentagon to keep at least 76,000 troops and major equipment stationed in Europe unless NATO allies are consulted and there is a determination that such a withdrawal is in US interests. Around 80,000 to 100,000 US troops are usually present on European soil. It also authorises USD 400 million for each of the next two years to manufacture weapons to be sent to Ukraine. Additionally, there is a provision to keep US troops stationed in South Korea, setting the minimum requirement at 28,500. Cuts to climate and diversity initiatives The bill makes USD 1.6 billion in cuts to climate change-related spending, the House Armed Services Committee said. It also would save USD 40 million by repealing diversity, equity and inclusion offices, programmes and trainings, the committee said. The position of chief diversity officer would be cut, for example.

Iraq War resolution repeal Congress is putting an official end to the war in Iraq by repealing the authorisation for the 2003 invasion. Supporters in both the House and Senate say the repeal is crucial to prevent future abuses and to reinforce that Iraq is now a strategic partner of the US. The 2002 resolution has been rarely used in recent years. But the first Trump administration cited it as part of its legal justification for a 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian Gen Qassim Suleimani. Lifting final Syria sanctions Congress would permanently remove US sanctions put on Syria after the Trump administration temporarily lifted many penalties.