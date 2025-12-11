Home / World News / Trump delivers 'strong words' on Ukraine in call with European leaders

Trump delivers 'strong words' on Ukraine in call with European leaders

Recently, Trump has advanced a peace initiative that would see Ukraine relinquish the entire Donbas region to Russia in exchange for undefined US security commitments

Donald Trump, Trump
Since returning to office, Trump's position on Ukraine has shifted noticeably (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:55 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

US President Donald Trump stated that he raised the situation in Ukraine "in pretty strong words" during a call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, noting that Washington is awaiting further input from its European partners before determining its next course of action.

Trump described the three leaders as "very good leaders, very good friends of mine," and said their discussion centred largely on Ukraine. "And we discussed Ukraine in pretty strong words. And we'll see what happens. I mean, we're waiting to hear answers before we progress," he said, indicating that the US response will hinge on how Europe engages in the diplomatic process.

He added that the European leaders had invited the United States to attend a meeting in Europe over the weekend. "They would like us to go to a meeting over the weekend in Europe. And we'll make a determination, depending on what they come back with," Trump said. When questioned about President Volodymyr Zelensky's participation, he responded that the meeting would be "with Zelensky and us."

Trump's phone call came shortly after he publicly questioned Ukraine's ability to prevail in its nearly four-year conflict with Russia, remarks he made in an exclusive interview with POLITICO published Monday. His comments have added new layers to Washington's evolving approach to the conflict.

Since returning to office, Trump's position on Ukraine has shifted noticeably. During their February meeting at the White House, he told Zelenskyy that he did not "have the cards", signalling scepticism about Ukraine's prospects. Yet by September, he appeared to shift again, voicing support for Kyiv's goal of reclaiming all its territory "in its original form".

Recently, Trump has advanced a peace initiative that would see Ukraine relinquish the entire Donbas region to Russia in exchange for undefined US security commitments. This proposal, along with pressure on Kyiv to accept negotiations, has unsettled Ukraine and its allies as fighting continues.

Reiterating his stance on Wednesday, Trump again noted the tone of his discussion with European leaders, saying, "We discussed Ukraine in pretty strong words, and we'll see what happens. I mean, we are waiting to hear answers before we progress."

He also urged Zelenskyy to "be realistic" and again emphasised his view that elections should be held in Ukraine. Responding to questions about his earlier comments, he said, "And I do say, you know, at what point, when do they have an election in Ukraine? That's not casting aspersions on anybody, but they do have a massive corruption situation going on there, and they do say, you know, when are they, people are asking this question, when do they have an election? Are they gonna have an election? Or are they going to just keep it going like this."

In the same interview, Trump broadened his criticism to European governments, describing them as "decaying" and faulting their immigration and trade policies while arguing that Europe had not done enough to support peace efforts in Ukraine.

"I think they're weak, but I also think that they want to be so politically correct," he said, adding, "I think they don't know what to do. Europe doesn't know what to do.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nepal's Gen-Z sign 10-point deal with interim govt amid deepening rift

Paramount goes hostile in Warner Bros bid, taking on Netflix's $72 bn offer

Record flooding threatens Washington as more heavy rain pounds Northwest

Ocean warmed by climate change fed rainfall, deadly floods in Asia: Study

Premium

Australia enforces world-first ban on social media access for teens

Topics :Donald TrumpUkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictEuropeGermanyFrance

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story