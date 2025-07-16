Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin fires 17 immigration court judges across 10 states, says union

Trump admin fires 17 immigration court judges across 10 states, says union

The firings come as the courts have been increasingly at the centre of the Trump administration's hardline immigration enforcement efforts

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Seventeen immigration court judges have been fired in recent days, according to the union that represents them, as the Trump administration pushes forward with its mass deportations of immigrants in the country.

The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, which represents immigration court judges as well as other professionals, said in a news release that 15 judges were fired "without cause" on Friday and another two on Monday. The union said they were working in courts in 10 different states across the country California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

"It's outrageous and against the public interest that at the same time Congress has authorised 800 immigration judges, we are firing large numbers of immigration judges without cause," said the union's President Matt Biggs. "This is nonsensical. The answer is to stop firing and start hiring."  The firings come as the courts have been increasingly at the centre of the Trump administration's hardline immigration enforcement efforts, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arresting immigrants as they appear at court for proceedings.

 

A spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Immigration Review, which is the part of the Justice Department that oversees the courts, said in an email that the office would not comment on the firings.

The large-scale arrests began in May and have unleashed fear among asylum-seekers and immigrants appearing in court. In what has become a familiar scene, a judge will grant a government lawyer's request to dismiss deportation proceedings against an immigrant. Meanwhile, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are waiting in the hallway to arrest the person and put them on a fast track to deportation as soon as he or she leaves the courtroom.

Also Read

Green finance, green energy, global warming, climate change

US won't publish major climate change report on Nasa website as promised

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine in major shift on arms policy

Donald Trump, Trump

King Charles to host Trump for state visit between September 17-19

Trump assassination, Pennsylvania rally shooting

Senate panel blames Secret Service failures in Trump rally shooting attempt

Donald Trump

Trump defends Attorney General Bondi amid Maga backlash over Epstein files

Immigration court judges are also dealing with a massive backlog of roughly 3.5 million cases that ballooned in recent years. Cases can take years to weave their way to a final determination, with judges and lawyers frequently scheduling final hearings on the merits of a case over a year out. Unlike criminal courts, immigrants don't have the right to a lawyer, and if they cannot afford one they represent themselves often using an interpreter to make their case.

Under recently passed legislation that will use USD 170 billion to supercharge immigration enforcement, the courts are set to get an infusion of USD 3.3 billion. That will go toward raising the number of judges to 800 and hiring more staff to support them.

But the union said that since the Trump administration took office over 103 judges have either been fired or voluntarily left after taking what was dubbed the "Fork in the Road" offers at the beginning of the administration. The union said that rather than speeding up the immigration court process, the Justice Department's firings would actually make the backlogs worse. The union said that it can take as long as a year to recruit, hire and train new immigration court judges.

There are currently about 600 judges, according to the union figures. Immigration courts fall under the Justice Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump strikes trade deal with Indonesia, imposes 19% tariff on imports

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

CoreWeave commits $6 bn to Pennsylvania data centre amid Trump AI push

Nato Secretary‑General Mark Rutte

Nato chief warns India, China, Brazil of US sanctions over Russia ties

oil, Opec, Oil, Crude oil

Opec sees stronger global economy in H2 2025 as oil demand stays firm

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump asks Zelenskyy if Ukraine can strike Moscow with US weapons

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon