US intel indicates China plans to ship air defense systems to Iran: Report

US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their origin.

The US State Department, the White House, the Chinese embassy in Washington and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.