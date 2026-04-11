Home / World News / US intel indicates China plans to ship air defense systems to Iran: Report

US intel indicates China plans to ship air defense systems to Iran: Report

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name

china Flag, China
Representative image from file.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 8:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.
 
The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their origin.
 
The US State Department, the White House, the Chinese embassy in Washington and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
 
Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.
 
The US and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US revokes green cards of Iranian-linked residents amid tensions

Fuel protests disrupt Ireland as over third of service stations run dry

'Waiting for you': Trump says tankers heading to US for 'sweetest' oil

Artemis II astronauts return with splashdown to end record-breaking voyage

UK govt puts Chagos Islands deal on hold after Trump's opposition

Topics :air defenceIranUS Iran tensionsChinaBS Reads

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story