US job openings rise to 7.8 million in May, show labour market strength

US job openings rose unexpectedly in May, a sign that the American labour market remains resilient in the face of high borrowing costs and uncertainty over US economic policy.

US employers posted 7.8 million vacancies in May, The Labour Department reported Tuesday, up from 7.4 million in April. Economists had expected a slight decrease to 7.3 million.

The number of Americans quitting their job a sign of confidence in their prospects rose modestly, and layoffs fell.

Openings are high by historical standards but have come down sharply since peaking at a record 12.1 million in March 2022.

The US job market has steadily decelerated from hiring boom of 2021-2023 when the economy bounced back from COVID-19 lockdowns. The unexpectedly strong post-pandemic recovery ignited inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023.