US, Nato slam deployment of N Korean troops to Russia amid Ukraine war

The United States and Nato have slammed the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia amid the Ukraine war, terming it a 'significant escalation' and expressing concerns over the future course of the conflict.

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday, confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, following reports from Ukrainian military intelligence that noted their presence in the Kursk border region, Al Jazeera reported.

This development comes after a significant incursion by the Ukrainian military in the Kursk area in August.

Rutte described this development as a "significant escalation" of North Korea's involvement in what he termed Russia's "illegal war" in Ukraine, calling it a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and a "dangerous expansion" of the conflict.

"The deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a threat to both Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security," Rutte told reporters.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, also expressed concerns during telephone discussions with Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, affirming that Seoul will continue close consultations with Nato.

US President Joe Biden labelled the North Korean troop deployment to Russia as "dangerous," as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Pentagon on Monday stated that North Korea has sent approximately 10,000 troops to Russia for training, with some already moving closer to Ukraine.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh indicated growing concerns that these troops could be utilised in combat operations against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

"A portion of those soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, and we are increasingly concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast," Singh told reporters.

In light of these developments, Kyiv has called on its allies for increased military support, including the capability for deep strikes into Russian territory, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, Moscow had warned Ukraine's Western allies to provide the nation with long-range weapons to be used against the Kremlin.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha pointed out that Ukraine had been warning about the North Korean deployment for weeks, advocating for a stronger response from allies.

"Now Nato Secretary General confirmed this. The bottom line: listen to Ukraine. The solution: lift restrictions on our long-range strikes against Russia now," he said on social media platform X.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukraine's president, asserted that sanctions alone would not suffice and stressed the need for weapons and a strategic plan to counter North Korea's involvement.

He stated, "The enemy understands strength. Our allies have this strength" in a post in X.

Initially, the Kremlin dismissed the reports as "fake news." However, on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the presence of North Korean troops, indicating it was a matter for Moscow regarding its partnership with Pyongyang, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, a North Korean Foreign Ministry official refrained from confirming the troop deployment but suggested that any such action would align with international norms.