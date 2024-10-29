Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Washington Post withheld endorsement to fight credibility gap: Bezos

Washington Post withheld endorsement to fight credibility gap: Bezos

Bezos also said the Post's action was unrelated to former President Donald Trump's meeting with executives from Blue Origin, another of his businesses, on the day of the announcement

Jeff Bezos, Bezos
“Most people believe the media is biased,” Bezos said in an essay published on the Post’s website. “Anyone who doesn’t see this is paying scant attention to reality." | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Christopher Palmeri and Hannah Miller 
Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, said the newspaper’s decision to stop endorsing presidential candidates addresses a “credibility gap” afflicting the media industry. 
“Most people believe the media is biased,” Bezos said in an essay published on the Post’s website. “Anyone who doesn’t see this is paying scant attention to reality.”
 
Bezos also said the Post’s action was unrelated to former President Donald Trump’s meeting with executives from Blue Origin, another of his businesses, on the day of the announcement.  
 
“I sighed when I found out, because I knew it would provide ammunition to those who would like to frame this as anything other than a principled decision,” Bezos wrote.

More From This Section

Fitness app Strava gives away location of Biden, Trump and other leaders

Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk's America PAC over $1 million giveaway

Republicans ask SC to block counting of provisional ballots in Pennsylvania

US elections: Harris calls chip workers in Michigan 'source of optimism'

S Africa submits legal claim to UN court which accuses Israel of genocide

 
The Post’s publisher, William Lewis, announced on Oct. 25 that the newspaper would no longer choose sides in presidential races, something it has done regularly since 1978. Editorial staff had been prepared to endorse Trump’s Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.
 
The decision set off a firestorm of criticism, both inside and outside of the newspaper. Multiple editors and writers resigned. As many as 200,000 subscribers, or 8% of the total, canceled, National Public Radio reported. A spokesperson for the Post declined to comment.
 
Among those criticizing the decision were former Post Executive Editor Marty Baron, as well as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the Post reporters whose reporting on the Watergate scandal led President Richard Nixon to resign.
 
In his essay, Bezos said presidential endorsements do “nothing to tip the scales of an election.” Instead they “create a perception of bias.” 
 
That has allowed the space to be filled by social media posts and other unverified news sources. He urged readers to realize that changes like the endorsement decision are necessary. 
 
“I will also not allow this paper to stay on autopilot and fade into irrelevance — overtaken by unresearched podcasts and social media barbs — not without a fight,” Bezos wrote.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Democrats escalate attacks on Trump after comedian's Puerto Rico remark

Harris focused on results, being as inclusive as possible, says official

US elections 2024: Fires at ballot drop boxes being probed, say officials

US pursues modest Mideast plans amid uncertainty over upcoming elections

Meet Ashwin Ramaswami: Gen Z Indian democrat targeting GOP stronghold

Topics :Jeff BezosUS ElectionsUS presidential elections

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story