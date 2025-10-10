Home / World News / 'Politics over peace': White House's snark on Trump's Nobel Prize loss

'Politics over peace': White House's snark on Trump's Nobel Prize loss

The White House criticised the Nobel Committee after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Peace Prize, saying the decision "places politics over peace"

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump has long promoted himself as a “deserving candidate” for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he ended eight wars in eight months, including the recent India-Pakistan conflict. | Photo: Reuters
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The White House on Friday chided the Nobel Committee for awarding the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado instead of US President Donald Trump, but said he would continue his efforts as a peacemaker.
 
In a social media post, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote:
 
“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.”
 
He added that Trump has “the heart of a humanitarian” and that “there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”
 
“The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” Cheung added. 

Trump’s self-promotion and global backing

Trump has long promoted himself as a “deserving candidate” for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he ended eight wars in eight months, including the recent India-Pakistan conflict.
 
His bid was backed by Pakistan, Russia, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
Pakistan became the first country to nominate him for a Nobel following a pause in the conflict with India — an outcome Trump has consistently claimed credit for. 
India, however, has repeatedly denied any third-party role in ending the hostilities.

Machado honoured for democracy efforts

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Academy, which administers the Nobel Prizes, announced Maria Corina Machado as the winner of the 2025 Peace Prize. 
She was honoured for her work promoting democratic rights in Venezuela and her commitment to a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.
 

‘Decision based on work,’ says Nobel Committee

Asked why Trump did not receive the award, Nobel Committee President Jørgen Watne Frydnes said the panel bases its decisions solely on merit.
 
“We receive thousands of letters every year from people saying what peace means to them. This committee sits in a room filled with portraits of all laureates — filled with courage and integrity. We base our decisions only on work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” Frydnes said.
 
Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, established the Nobel Prizes using the fortune he made from his invention to fund awards in various fields, including peace.
 

Machado’s courage under threat

 
While honouring Machado, the Nobel Committee cited her non-violent resistance and her ability to mobilise ordinary Venezuelans across political divides against the authoritarian regime in her country.
 
It also noted that Machado has been forced to live in hiding since last year.
 
“Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country — a choice that has inspired millions of people,” the Committee said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen rebounds as Japan coalition falters, gold shines above $4,000

China tightens chip import checks to curb reliance on Nvidia, US tech

China hits back at US ships with additional port fees from October 14

Israeli forces start pulling back from parts of Gaza under ceasefire deal

In Xi's China tycoons are vanishing, and Liuzhi may be the reason why

Topics :Donald Trumpnobel peace prizeVenezuelan crisisWhite HouseBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story