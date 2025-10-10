'Politics over peace': White House's snark on Trump's Nobel Prize loss

The White House on Friday chided the Nobel Committee for awarding the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado instead of US President Donald Trump , but said he would continue his efforts as a peacemaker.

In a social media post, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote:

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.”

He added that Trump has “the heart of a humanitarian” and that “there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

ALSO READ: Meet Maria Corina Machado, who pipped Trump to win 2025 Nobel Peace Prize “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” Cheung added.

Trump's self-promotion and global backing Trump has long promoted himself as a "deserving candidate" for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he ended eight wars in eight months, including the recent India-Pakistan conflict. His bid was backed by Pakistan, Russia, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pakistan became the first country to nominate him for a Nobel following a pause in the conflict with India — an outcome Trump has consistently claimed credit for. India, however, has repeatedly denied any third-party role in ending the hostilities.

Machado honoured for democracy efforts Earlier in the day, the Swedish Academy, which administers the Nobel Prizes, announced Maria Corina Machado as the winner of the 2025 Peace Prize. She was honoured for her work promoting democratic rights in Venezuela and her commitment to a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. 'Decision based on work,' says Nobel Committee Asked why Trump did not receive the award, Nobel Committee President Jørgen Watne Frydnes said the panel bases its decisions solely on merit. "We receive thousands of letters every year from people saying what peace means to them. This committee sits in a room filled with portraits of all laureates — filled with courage and integrity. We base our decisions only on work and the will of Alfred Nobel," Frydnes said.